State of Alaska Department of Revenue Sells 276 Shares of Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue reduced its stake in Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD – Free Report) by 1.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,986 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 276 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned about 0.06% of Diodes worth $1,973,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in Diodes in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in Diodes in the 1st quarter worth about $51,000. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Diodes during the 4th quarter valued at about $74,000. NBC Securities Inc. increased its stake in Diodes by 62.3% during the 1st quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 1,227 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new position in Diodes in the fourth quarter worth about $139,000. 99.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on DIOD shares. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Diodes from $67.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Diodes from $56.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Diodes has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.20.
In related news, Director Peter M. Menard sold 630 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.96, for a total value of $45,334.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,298,878. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Keh Shew Lu sold 9,000 shares of Diodes stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.70, for a total transaction of $654,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 110,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,033,059.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Peter M. Menard sold 630 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.96, for a total value of $45,334.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,298,878. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 30,630 shares of company stock valued at $2,272,715 in the last quarter. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Shares of DIOD stock opened at $72.95 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.18, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Diodes Incorporated has a 12-month low of $60.00 and a 12-month high of $96.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.88 and a beta of 1.36. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $72.75 and its 200 day moving average is $71.25.
Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The semiconductor company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $301.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $305.47 million. Diodes had a return on equity of 9.11% and a net margin of 11.36%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 35.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.59 EPS. Research analysts expect that Diodes Incorporated will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current year.
Diodes Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies application-specific standard products in the broad discrete, logic, analog, and mixed-signal semiconductor markets worldwide. The company offers discrete semiconductor products, such as MOSFETs, SiC MOSFETs; data line protection, power line protection, thyristers, USB Type-C protection, and transient voltage suppressors; Schottky, small signal switching, Zener, and SiC diodes; bridges, super barrier, Schottky, Schottky bridge, and fast/ultra-fast rectifiers; and bipolar, avalanche, gate driver, and pre-bias transistors.
