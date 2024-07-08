State of Alaska Department of Revenue Purchases 5,717 Shares of Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHA)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in shares of Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHA – Free Report) by 18.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,526 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,717 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Rush Enterprises were worth $2,008,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of Rush Enterprises by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 16,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $852,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Rush Enterprises by 70.3% during the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 695 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Rush Enterprises by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in shares of Rush Enterprises by 352.2% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Rush Enterprises in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:RUSHA opened at $41.17 on Monday. Rush Enterprises, Inc. has a 1 year low of $34.68 and a 1 year high of $53.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The business’s 50-day moving average is $43.81 and its 200-day moving average is $46.51. The company has a market capitalization of $3.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.02.

Rush Enterprises ( NASDAQ:RUSHA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter. Rush Enterprises had a return on equity of 17.16% and a net margin of 4.16%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.07 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Rush Enterprises, Inc. will post 3 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 9th were issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 8th. Rush Enterprises’s payout ratio is 17.17%.

In other Rush Enterprises news, SVP Jason Wilder sold 11,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.23, for a total value of $520,087.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 534 shares in the company, valued at $24,686.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 12.53% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Rush Enterprises in a report on Wednesday, April 24th.

Rush Enterprises, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retailer of commercial vehicles and related services in the United States and Canada. The company operates a network of commercial vehicle dealerships under the Rush Truck Centers name. Its Rush Truck Centers primarily sell commercial vehicles manufactured by Peterbilt, International, Hino, Ford, Isuzu, IC Bus, Blue Bird, and Dennis Eagle.

