State of Alaska Department of Revenue Reduces Stock Holdings in ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue cut its holdings in ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB – Free Report) by 1.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 14,415 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 142 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in ArcBest were worth $2,054,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ARCB. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ArcBest by 70.9% during the first quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 188 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in ArcBest by 49.3% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 227 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in ArcBest during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in ArcBest by 45.8% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 363 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of ArcBest by 51.9% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 597 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.27% of the company’s stock.

ArcBest Stock Performance

ARCB opened at $107.46 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $109.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $124.65. ArcBest Co. has a 1 year low of $86.93 and a 1 year high of $153.60.

ArcBest Dividend Announcement

ArcBest ( NASDAQ:ARCB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The transportation company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by ($0.19). ArcBest had a return on equity of 15.27% and a net margin of 2.80%. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.58 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that ArcBest Co. will post 8.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th were issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 9th. ArcBest’s payout ratio is currently 9.66%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of ArcBest from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on ArcBest from $133.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on ArcBest from $143.00 to $110.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on ArcBest from $164.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of ArcBest from $150.00 to $126.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $145.00.

ArcBest Company Profile

ArcBest Corporation, an integrated logistics company, engages in the provision of ground, air, and ocean transportation solutions. It operates through two segments: Asset-Based and Asset-Light. The Asset-Based segment provides less-than-truckload (LTL) services, that transports general commodities, such as food, textiles, apparel, furniture, appliances, chemicals, non-bulk petroleum products, rubber, plastics, metal and metal products, wood, glass, automotive parts, machinery, and miscellaneous manufactured products.

