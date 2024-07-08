WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) Stock Holdings Cut by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lessened its position in WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC – Free Report) by 0.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,263 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 78 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned approximately 0.06% of WD-40 worth $2,093,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in WD-40 in the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of WD-40 in the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in WD-40 during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new stake in WD-40 during the fourth quarter worth approximately $104,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in WD-40 by 33.8% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 515 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.52% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $313.00 price objective on shares of WD-40 in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th.

WD-40 Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of WDFC opened at $214.02 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $226.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $243.58. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.72 and a beta of -0.07. WD-40 has a 1-year low of $182.87 and a 1-year high of $278.78.

WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 9th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $139.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $140.51 million. WD-40 had a net margin of 12.19% and a return on equity of 32.30%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.21 earnings per share. Analysts expect that WD-40 will post 5.22 earnings per share for the current year.

WD-40 Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 19th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. WD-40’s dividend payout ratio is 70.26%.

Insider Activity at WD-40

In other WD-40 news, CFO Sara Kathleen Hyzer acquired 213 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $232.83 per share, for a total transaction of $49,592.79. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 2,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $623,053.08. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Steven A. Brass acquired 432 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $232.22 per share, for a total transaction of $100,319.04. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 20,547 shares in the company, valued at $4,771,424.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Sara Kathleen Hyzer acquired 213 shares of WD-40 stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $232.83 per share, with a total value of $49,592.79. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 2,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $623,053.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 973 shares of company stock valued at $226,910. Company insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

WD-40 Company Profile

WD-40 Company develops and sells maintenance products, and homecare and cleaning products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides multi-purpose maintenance products that include aerosol sprays, non-aerosol trigger sprays, precision pens, and in liquid-bulk form products under the WD-40 Multi-Use brand name; specialty maintenance products, such as penetrants, degreasers, corrosion inhibitors, greases, lubricants, and rust removers under the WD-40 Specialist brand; and bike-specific products.

