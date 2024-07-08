State of Alaska Department of Revenue Cuts Stock Position in FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue trimmed its stake in FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC – Free Report) by 15.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,657 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 6,095 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in FMC were worth $2,143,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. North Point Portfolio Managers Corp OH lifted its position in shares of FMC by 67.3% during the fourth quarter. North Point Portfolio Managers Corp OH now owns 118,531 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,473,000 after acquiring an additional 47,697 shares in the last quarter. S&CO Inc. boosted its stake in FMC by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. S&CO Inc. now owns 235,126 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $14,824,000 after purchasing an additional 14,710 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of FMC by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 115,182 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,262,000 after buying an additional 610 shares during the period. Invenomic Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of FMC during the fourth quarter valued at about $18,815,000. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of FMC by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 49,181 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,101,000 after buying an additional 1,082 shares in the last quarter. 91.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of FMC opened at $55.12 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.16. FMC Co. has a twelve month low of $49.49 and a twelve month high of $104.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.15, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

FMC ( NYSE:FMC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.01. FMC had a return on equity of 7.68% and a net margin of 27.65%. The company had revenue of $918.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.77 earnings per share. FMC’s quarterly revenue was down 31.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that FMC Co. will post 3.6 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 18th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.21%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. FMC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.89%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on FMC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of FMC from $53.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 13th. StockNews.com upgraded FMC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on FMC from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on FMC from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of FMC from $79.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.06.

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, and professional pest and turf management products. It develops, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals that includes insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides; and biologicals, crop nutrition, and seed treatment products, which are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

