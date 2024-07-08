Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI) Shares Sold by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue trimmed its holdings in shares of Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 42,736 shares of the company’s stock after selling 266 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Hillenbrand were worth $2,149,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Hillenbrand by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 9,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $461,000 after buying an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Hillenbrand by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 31,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,504,000 after acquiring an additional 514 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hillenbrand by 5.0% in the first quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $558,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hillenbrand by 4.9% in the third quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $624,000 after acquiring an additional 685 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its position in shares of Hillenbrand by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 14,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $699,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares in the last quarter. 89.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Hillenbrand alerts:

Insider Transactions at Hillenbrand

In related news, VP Leo Kulmaczewski acquired 900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $42.10 per share, with a total value of $37,890.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the vice president now owns 1,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,400.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Kimberly K. Ryan purchased 2,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $42.69 per share, with a total value of $100,321.50. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 135,954 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,803,876.26. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Leo Kulmaczewski purchased 900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $42.10 per share, with a total value of $37,890.00. Following the acquisition, the vice president now directly owns 1,886 shares in the company, valued at $79,400.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 6,537 shares of company stock worth $278,193 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Hillenbrand Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of HI stock opened at $38.57 on Monday. Hillenbrand, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $37.19 and a fifty-two week high of $53.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.34. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $43.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.88 and a beta of 1.44.

Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $785.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $801.55 million. Hillenbrand had a net margin of 2.79% and a return on equity of 14.75%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.74 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Hillenbrand, Inc. will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hillenbrand Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th were paid a $0.222 dividend. This represents a $0.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. Hillenbrand’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 73.55%.

Hillenbrand Profile

(Free Report)

Hillenbrand, Inc operates as an industrial company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Advanced Process Solutions and Molding Technology Solutions. The Advanced Process Solutions segment designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and services process and material handling equipment and systems comprising compounding, extrusion, and material handling equipment, equipment system design services, as well as offers mixing technology, ingredient automation, and portion process; and provides screening and separating equipment for various industries, including plastics, food and pharmaceuticals, chemicals, fertilizers, minerals, energy, wastewater treatment, forest products, and other general industrials.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hillenbrand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hillenbrand and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.