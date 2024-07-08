Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH) Shares Sold by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH – Free Report) by 0.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 839,542 shares of the company’s stock after selling 376 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Equitable were worth $31,911,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Equitable by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 38,012,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,265,815,000 after acquiring an additional 446,752 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Equitable during the fourth quarter worth about $4,425,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Equitable during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,573,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in Equitable in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,977,000. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Equitable by 1,739.8% during the 4th quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 153,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,105,000 after acquiring an additional 144,981 shares in the last quarter. 92.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Equitable

In other Equitable news, insider Seth P. Bernstein sold 152,473 shares of Equitable stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.06, for a total value of $5,803,122.38. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 88,660 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,374,399.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, COO Jeffrey J. Hurd sold 9,969 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.24, for a total value of $361,276.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 141,062 shares in the company, valued at $5,112,086.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Seth P. Bernstein sold 152,473 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.06, for a total value of $5,803,122.38. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 88,660 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,374,399.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 202,411 shares of company stock valued at $7,646,571 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Equitable from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on Equitable from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. UBS Group lowered Equitable from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Equitable from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Equitable from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Equitable has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.90.

Equitable Trading Down 1.6 %

EQH stock opened at $40.42 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.51 and a beta of 1.43. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.62. Equitable Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.65 and a twelve month high of $41.95.

Equitable (NYSE:EQH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $2.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.59 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.96 EPS. Research analysts predict that Equitable Holdings, Inc. will post 6.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Equitable Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd were given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd. This is a boost from Equitable’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Equitable’s payout ratio is 29.72%.

About Equitable

Equitable Holdings, Inc, together with its consolidated subsidiaries, operates as a diversified financial services company worldwide. The company operates through six segments: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, Protection Solutions, Wealth Management, and Legacy.

