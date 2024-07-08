Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Has $32.68 Million Stock Position in Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z – Free Report) by 30.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 669,892 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 156,249 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Zillow Group were worth $32,677,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of Z. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in Zillow Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Zillow Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Zillow Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $62,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Zillow Group by 77.5% during the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 618 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Zillow Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $210,000. Institutional investors own 71.01% of the company’s stock.

In other Zillow Group news, General Counsel Bradley D. Owens sold 1,373 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.15, for a total transaction of $60,617.95. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 40,194 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,774,565.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Zillow Group news, General Counsel Bradley D. Owens sold 1,373 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.15, for a total transaction of $60,617.95. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 40,194 shares in the company, valued at $1,774,565.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Susan Daimler sold 5,786 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.22, for a total value of $255,856.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 35,572 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,572,993.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 60,041 shares of company stock worth $2,637,477 in the last quarter. 23.76% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have issued reports on Z. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a "hold" rating on shares of Zillow Group in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Zillow Group from $65.00 to $61.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of Zillow Group from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $56.20.

Shares of Z opened at $46.23 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $43.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.55. Zillow Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.80 and a 52 week high of $61.13. The company has a current ratio of 3.32, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.42). The firm had revenue of $529.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $509.30 million. Zillow Group had a negative net margin of 7.93% and a negative return on equity of 2.28%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.06) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Zillow Group, Inc. will post -0.4 EPS for the current year.

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate brands in mobile applications and Websites in the United States. The company offers premier agent and rentals marketplaces, new construction marketplaces, advertising, display advertising, and business technology solutions, as well as dotloop and floor plans. It also provides mortgage originations and the sale of mortgages, and advertising to mortgage lenders and other mortgage professionals; and title and escrow services.

