Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Acquires 73,251 Shares of Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR – Free Report) by 3.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,326,948 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 73,251 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned about 0.61% of Healthcare Realty Trust worth $32,926,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its position in Healthcare Realty Trust by 2.4% during the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 93,553 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,324,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. First Dallas Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust during the 1st quarter worth $845,000. Hodges Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Healthcare Realty Trust in the first quarter worth $383,000. Global Assets Advisory LLC bought a new position in Healthcare Realty Trust in the first quarter valued at $349,000. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its position in Healthcare Realty Trust by 54.5% during the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 22,121 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 7,806 shares in the last quarter.

Get Healthcare Realty Trust alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently commented on HR. Wedbush increased their price objective on Healthcare Realty Trust from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Healthcare Realty Trust has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.40.

Healthcare Realty Trust Stock Up 2.5 %

Shares of Healthcare Realty Trust stock opened at $17.15 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $6.49 billion, a PE ratio of -12.89 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.38. Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated has a 12-month low of $12.77 and a 12-month high of $20.25.

Healthcare Realty Trust Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 13th were issued a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.23%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 10th. Healthcare Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -93.23%.

Healthcare Realty Trust Profile

(Free Report)

Healthcare Realty (NYSE: HR) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates medical outpatient buildings primarily located around market-leading hospital campuses. The Company selectively grows its portfolio through property acquisition and development. As the first and largest REIT to specialize in medical outpatient buildings, Healthcare Realty's portfolio includes more than 700 properties totaling over 40 million square feet concentrated in 15 growth markets.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Healthcare Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Healthcare Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.