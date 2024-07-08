Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Lowers Stock Position in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. trimmed its stake in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC – Free Report) by 0.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 516,024 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,933 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in SS&C Technologies were worth $33,216,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SSNC. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in SS&C Technologies by 127.0% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 242,712 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,839,000 after purchasing an additional 135,775 shares in the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in SS&C Technologies by 22.8% during the 4th quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 104,210 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,368,000 after acquiring an additional 19,374 shares during the period. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in SS&C Technologies by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 4,716,792 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $288,243,000 after acquiring an additional 101,948 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in SS&C Technologies by 18.8% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,017,953 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $62,207,000 after purchasing an additional 161,165 shares during the period. Finally, Klein Pavlis & Peasley Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SS&C Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $2,388,000. 96.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of SS&C Technologies from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on SS&C Technologies from $54.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 target price on shares of SS&C Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $70.20.

SS&C Technologies Stock Down 0.9 %

SS&C Technologies stock opened at $62.21 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $62.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.03. The stock has a market cap of $15.39 billion, a PE ratio of 24.78 and a beta of 1.38. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $46.61 and a 1-year high of $65.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The technology company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.03. SS&C Technologies had a net margin of 11.46% and a return on equity of 17.10%. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.42 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 4.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SS&C Technologies Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd were given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. SS&C Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.25%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Michael Jay Zamkow sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.46, for a total value of $453,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 41,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,513,684.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 32,500 shares of company stock valued at $2,027,750 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 15.40% of the company’s stock.

SS&C Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries. The company owns and operates technology stack across securities accounting; front-office functions, such as trading and modeling; middle-office functions comprising portfolio management and reporting; back-office functions, such as accounting, performance measurement, reconciliation, reporting, processing and clearing, and compliance and tax reporting; and healthcare solutions consisting of claims adjudication, benefit management, care management, and business intelligence solutions.

See Also

