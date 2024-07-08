KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) Shares Sold by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. cut its holdings in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Free Report) by 1.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,139,610 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 29,565 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned about 0.23% of KeyCorp worth $33,827,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in KeyCorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $128,203,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KeyCorp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $64,421,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 26,297.7% during the fourth quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,708,664 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,005,000 after purchasing an additional 2,698,403 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc lifted its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 11,813.2% during the fourth quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 2,289,724 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,972,000 after purchasing an additional 2,270,504 shares during the period. Finally, Azora Capital LP grew its position in KeyCorp by 158.2% in the 4th quarter. Azora Capital LP now owns 3,598,774 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,822,000 after buying an additional 2,204,720 shares during the last quarter. 79.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KeyCorp Stock Down 2.2 %

KEY stock opened at $13.95 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. KeyCorp has a 12 month low of $9.10 and a 12 month high of $15.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.15 billion, a PE ratio of 17.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.26. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.46.

KeyCorp Announces Dividend

KeyCorp ( NYSE:KEY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. KeyCorp had a return on equity of 8.89% and a net margin of 7.53%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.44 EPS. Equities analysts expect that KeyCorp will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 28th were paid a dividend of $0.205 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 24th. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.88%. KeyCorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 103.80%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

KEY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of KeyCorp from $17.50 to $16.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on KeyCorp from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $41.00 target price on shares of KeyCorp in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Argus lifted their price target on KeyCorp from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on KeyCorp from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.38.

About KeyCorp

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; commercial leasing, investment management, consumer finance; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

