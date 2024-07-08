Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 24,170 Shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NASDAQ:CCEP)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. reduced its position in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NASDAQ:CCEP – Free Report) by 4.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 531,347 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,170 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned about 0.12% of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners worth $37,168,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NBC Securities Inc. grew its position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 1,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 24.1% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 4,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $597,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,000 after buying an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. 31.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Coca-Cola Europacific Partners alerts:

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Stock Up 0.3 %

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners stock opened at $73.83 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.91. The business has a 50-day moving average of $73.56 and a 200-day moving average of $70.23. Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC has a 1 year low of $56.28 and a 1 year high of $76.44.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Cuts Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th were paid a $0.79 dividend. This represents a yield of 5.6%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 9th.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $68.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. StockNews.com cut Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, May 19th. Barclays upped their price target on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, Argus lifted their price objective on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $72.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $76.44.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on CCEP

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Company Profile

(Free Report)

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells a range of non-alcoholic ready to drink beverages. It offers flavours, mixers, and energy drinks; soft drinks, waters, enhanced water, and isotonic drinks; and ready-to-drink tea and coffee, juices, and other drinks.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola Europacific Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.