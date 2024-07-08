Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) Shares Bought by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Free Report) by 4.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 340,783 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,419 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Eastman Chemical were worth $34,153,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of EMN. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,639 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. Tucker Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Eastman Chemical by 19.5% in the 3rd quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 870 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. grew its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 3,452 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,434 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gilbert & Cook Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 4,457 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $400,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Eastman Chemical stock opened at $94.50 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $99.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $93.55. The stock has a market cap of $11.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.46. Eastman Chemical has a 1-year low of $68.89 and a 1-year high of $105.98.

Eastman Chemical ( NYSE:EMN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The basic materials company reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.20. Eastman Chemical had a return on equity of 13.84% and a net margin of 10.16%. The company had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.63 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Eastman Chemical will post 7.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 9th. Investors of record on Monday, June 17th will be given a dividend of $0.81 per share. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 17th. Eastman Chemical’s payout ratio is currently 41.75%.

In other news, SVP Adrian James Holt sold 1,975 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.22, for a total value of $195,959.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Adrian James Holt sold 1,975 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.22, for a total value of $195,959.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark J. Costa sold 102,390 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.78, for a total value of $10,318,864.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 395,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,878,545.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 108,027 shares of company stock valued at $10,885,638 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical from $101.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. UBS Group upgraded Eastman Chemical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $106.00 to $128.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Bank of America cut their price objective on Eastman Chemical from $113.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Eastman Chemical from $89.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Eastman Chemical from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $107.31.

Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company in the United States, China, and internationally. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers amine derivative-based building blocks, intermediates for surfactants, metam-based soil fumigants, and organic acid-based solutions; specialty coalescent and solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; and heat transfer and aviation fluids.

