Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 624 Shares of EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. decreased its stake in shares of EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 135,496 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 624 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in EPAM Systems were worth $37,419,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in EPAM Systems by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 7,698,930 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,289,207,000 after purchasing an additional 51,228 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,825,592 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,029,522,000 after purchasing an additional 34,575 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of EPAM Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $184,713,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in EPAM Systems by 372.2% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 476,311 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $141,627,000 after purchasing an additional 375,439 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in EPAM Systems by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 394,211 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $117,215,000 after buying an additional 17,609 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.58% of the company’s stock.

Get EPAM Systems alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on EPAM. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of EPAM Systems from $325.00 to $275.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of EPAM Systems in a report on Monday, June 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $200.00 price objective for the company. Barclays dropped their target price on EPAM Systems from $265.00 to $200.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 13th. Scotiabank lowered shares of EPAM Systems from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $300.00 to $245.00 in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on EPAM Systems from $252.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $272.11.

EPAM Systems Stock Down 0.7 %

NYSE:EPAM opened at $184.14 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $10.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.19, a P/E/G ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 1.45. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $169.43 and a fifty-two week high of $317.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 4.68 and a current ratio of 4.68. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $191.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $253.07.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The information technology services provider reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.09. EPAM Systems had a net margin of 9.28% and a return on equity of 14.95%. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. Analysts predict that EPAM Systems, Inc. will post 7.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EPAM Systems Profile

(Free Report)

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services worldwide. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, performance tuning, deployment, maintenance, and support services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EPAM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for EPAM Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EPAM Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.