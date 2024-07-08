Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 15,281 Shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. reduced its stake in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP – Free Report) by 6.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 225,429 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 15,281 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Check Point Software Technologies were worth $36,973,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 8.2% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 97,434 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,980,000 after buying an additional 7,357 shares in the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Check Point Software Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $396,000. SteelPeak Wealth LLC bought a new position in Check Point Software Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $251,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 12.4% during the first quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 1,719 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Insight Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 13.3% in the first quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC now owns 21,426 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,514,000 after buying an additional 2,519 shares during the period. 87.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Check Point Software Technologies Price Performance

Shares of Check Point Software Technologies stock opened at $169.45 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $155.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $158.14. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a one year low of $122.86 and a one year high of $170.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.53, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.62.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Check Point Software Technologies ( NASDAQ:CHKP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The technology company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.72. The business had revenue of $598.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $595.28 million. Check Point Software Technologies had a net margin of 34.33% and a return on equity of 31.42%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 7.79 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CHKP shares. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a report on Friday, April 26th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $185.00 price objective on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a report on Friday, April 26th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. KeyCorp raised Check Point Software Technologies to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Check Point Software Technologies from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $169.18.

About Check Point Software Technologies

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a multilevel security architecture, cloud, network, mobile devices, endpoints information, and IOT solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against fifth generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile.

