Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW) Shares Sold by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lessened its holdings in Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW – Free Report) by 1.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 337,027 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 6,308 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Lamb Weston were worth $35,903,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston by 71.4% during the first quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 18,123 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,931,000 after purchasing an additional 7,551 shares during the last quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Lamb Weston by 418.2% during the 1st quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC now owns 28,500 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,036,000 after buying an additional 23,000 shares during the last quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lamb Weston in the first quarter worth $71,000. Guidance Capital Inc. lifted its stake in Lamb Weston by 207.9% in the first quarter. Guidance Capital Inc. now owns 12,890 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,373,000 after buying an additional 8,704 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Romano Brothers AND Company boosted its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston by 2.0% during the first quarter. Romano Brothers AND Company now owns 15,628 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,665,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Lamb Weston alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Lamb Weston from $128.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 5th. Barclays cut their price target on Lamb Weston from $125.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 8th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Lamb Weston in a report on Monday, March 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $128.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Lamb Weston from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price target on Lamb Weston from $138.00 to $113.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.40.

Lamb Weston Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of LW stock opened at $82.40 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $85.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $94.91. Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $77.41 and a fifty-two week high of $117.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.74.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 4th. The specialty retailer reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.40 by ($0.20). Lamb Weston had a return on equity of 50.74% and a net margin of 16.71%. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.43 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. will post 5.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Lamb Weston

(Free Report)

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets frozen potato products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. It offers frozen potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as under various customer labels.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lamb Weston Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lamb Weston and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.