Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 3,245 Shares of Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lessened its position in Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH – Free Report) by 2.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 138,101 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 3,245 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned 0.22% of Manhattan Associates worth $34,557,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of Manhattan Associates by 259.4% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 115 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Manhattan Associates during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt bought a new position in shares of Manhattan Associates during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Manhattan Associates in the first quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Manhattan Associates in the first quarter valued at $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.45% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on MANH. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Manhattan Associates from $220.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $225.00 target price on shares of Manhattan Associates in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Redburn Atlantic began coverage on Manhattan Associates in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $260.00 price target on the stock. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Manhattan Associates in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price objective on Manhattan Associates from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Manhattan Associates currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $245.13.

Manhattan Associates Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MANH opened at $247.83 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $226.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $232.07. The company has a market capitalization of $15.26 billion, a PE ratio of 80.99 and a beta of 1.50. Manhattan Associates, Inc. has a 1-year low of $182.97 and a 1-year high of $266.94.

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The software maker reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $254.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $243.32 million. Manhattan Associates had a net margin of 19.91% and a return on equity of 85.28%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Manhattan Associates, Inc. will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Manhattan Associates

Manhattan Associates, Inc develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations. It offers Warehouse Management Solution for managing goods and information across the distribution centers; Manhattan Active Warehouse Management, a cloud native and version less application for the associate; and Transportation Management Solution for helping shippers navigate their way through the demands and meet customer service expectations at the lowest possible freight costs; Manhattan SCALE, a portfolio of logistics execution solution; and Manhattan Active Omni, which offers order management, store inventory and fulfillment, POS, and customer engagement tools for enterprises and stores.

