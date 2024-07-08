Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) Shares Acquired by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN – Free Report) by 6.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 130,013 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,986 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned 0.23% of Nordson worth $35,694,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Nordson in the 4th quarter worth $158,948,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its holdings in Nordson by 1,579.7% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 347,371 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $91,762,000 after purchasing an additional 326,690 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Nordson by 24,445.4% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 158,809 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,951,000 after purchasing an additional 158,162 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Nordson in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,894,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc increased its position in Nordson by 158.5% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 245,196 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $64,771,000 after purchasing an additional 150,341 shares during the period. 72.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nordson Stock Performance

NASDAQ:NDSN opened at $226.61 on Monday. Nordson Co. has a twelve month low of $208.91 and a twelve month high of $279.38. The company has a market capitalization of $12.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $243.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $255.45.

Nordson Dividend Announcement

Nordson ( NASDAQ:NDSN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 20th. The industrial products company reported $2.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.04. Nordson had a return on equity of 20.20% and a net margin of 18.23%. The firm had revenue of $650.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $661.06 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.26 EPS. Nordson’s revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Nordson Co. will post 9.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 21st were paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 20th. Nordson’s payout ratio is 32.42%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently weighed in on NDSN shares. StockNews.com downgraded Nordson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Nordson from $303.00 to $272.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their price objective on shares of Nordson from $315.00 to $295.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $279.40.

Nordson Profile

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. It operates through three segments: Industrial Precision Solutions; Medical and Fluid Solutions; and Advanced Technology Solutions.

