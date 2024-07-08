Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 2,391 Shares of Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL – Free Report) by 1.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 152,810 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,391 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Burlington Stores were worth $35,481,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its position in Burlington Stores by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 1,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Burlington Stores by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Wahed Invest LLC grew its stake in Burlington Stores by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 1,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Burlington Stores by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 25,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,874,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 114.6% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Burlington Stores from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of Burlington Stores in a report on Thursday, May 30th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Burlington Stores from $227.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Burlington Stores from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Burlington Stores from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Burlington Stores presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $246.87.

Burlington Stores Stock Performance

BURL opened at $235.68 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $214.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $205.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.04 billion, a PE ratio of 39.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. Burlington Stores, Inc. has a 12-month low of $115.66 and a 12-month high of $245.43.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.38. Burlington Stores had a net margin of 3.87% and a return on equity of 46.39%. The firm had revenue of $2.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.84 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Burlington Stores, Inc. will post 7.6 EPS for the current year.

Burlington Stores Company Profile

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded merchandise in the United States. The company provides fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, footwear, accessories, toys, gifts, and coats, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

