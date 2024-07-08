Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Sold by Monumental Financial Group Inc.

Monumental Financial Group Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 3.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,781 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 146 shares during the quarter. Microsoft makes up approximately 0.8% of Monumental Financial Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. Monumental Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $1,591,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSFT. Friedenthal Financial bought a new stake in Microsoft in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,000. PayPay Securities Corp raised its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 23.7% during the fourth quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 188 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Cooksen Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Finally, Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. grew its holdings in Microsoft by 160.7% in the 4th quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. now owns 232 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. 71.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Microsoft news, EVP Judson Althoff sold 25,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $425.68, for a total value of $10,642,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 104,949 shares in the company, valued at $44,674,690.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Judson Althoff sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $425.68, for a total transaction of $10,642,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 104,949 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,674,690.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CMO Takeshi Numoto sold 322 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $416.60, for a total transaction of $134,145.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 47,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,686,433. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 25,566 shares of company stock worth $10,877,535. Insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Stock Up 1.5 %

MSFT stock opened at $467.56 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $429.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $413.34. The company has a market cap of $3.48 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.48, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.89. Microsoft Co. has a 12-month low of $309.45 and a 12-month high of $468.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The software giant reported $2.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.13. Microsoft had a return on equity of 37.54% and a net margin of 36.43%. The business had revenue of $61.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.86 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.45 earnings per share. Microsoft’s quarterly revenue was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 11.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Microsoft Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.64%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 25.97%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on MSFT shares. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Microsoft from $450.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Microsoft from $465.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $480.00 price target (up from $450.00) on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $500.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $480.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $467.12.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

