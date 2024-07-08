Viewpoint Capital Management LLC Has $2.53 Million Stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Viewpoint Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 7.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 14,731 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 1,120 shares during the period. Apple accounts for about 1.6% of Viewpoint Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Viewpoint Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $2,526,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Monumental Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Apple by 2.3% during the first quarter. Monumental Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,154 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,055,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC raised its position in Apple by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 136,901 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $23,476,000 after purchasing an additional 15,089 shares during the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky lifted its holdings in Apple by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 74,025 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $12,694,000 after buying an additional 9,297 shares in the last quarter. Total Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Apple by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Total Investment Management Inc. now owns 31,804 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $5,454,000 after buying an additional 1,363 shares during the period. Finally, Fidelity D & D Bancorp Inc. raised its position in shares of Apple by 9.6% during the first quarter. Fidelity D & D Bancorp Inc. now owns 10,067 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,726,000 after acquiring an additional 884 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.41% of the company’s stock.

AAPL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Maxim Group lifted their price objective on Apple from $178.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating and issued a $164.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Apple from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Apple from $220.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on Apple from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $215.71.

In other news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.58, for a total value of $14,368,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,359,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $835,207,570.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Apple news, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,999 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.40, for a total value of $951,809.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 29,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,574,531.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 75,000 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.58, for a total transaction of $14,368,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,359,576 shares in the company, valued at approximately $835,207,570.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 192,355 shares of company stock worth $34,771,329. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $226.34 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.47 trillion, a P/E ratio of 35.20, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.24. Apple Inc. has a 52-week low of $164.07 and a 52-week high of $226.45. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $197.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $186.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The iPhone maker reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.02. Apple had a net margin of 26.31% and a return on equity of 148.33%. The business had revenue of $90.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.52 EPS. Apple’s revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 6.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 16th. Investors of record on Monday, May 13th were given a $0.25 dividend. This is a boost from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 10th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.44%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.55%.

Apple announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, May 2nd that allows the company to buyback $110.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the iPhone maker to purchase up to 3.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

