Echo Energy (LON:ECHO) Trading 33.3% Higher

Shares of Echo Energy plc (LON:ECHO – Get Free Report) traded up 33.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 0 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0 ($0.00). 1,228,814,375 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 529% from the average session volume of 195,469,656 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0 ($0.00).

Echo Energy Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of £747,600.00, a PE ratio of -1.70 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,867.95, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.25.

About Echo Energy

Echo Energy plc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an exploration and gas focused E&P company in Latin America. The company's asset portfolio consists of Santa Cruz Sur comprising 12 producing oil and gas fields located in Argentina. It also engages in holding Argentinian and Bolivian branch assets.

