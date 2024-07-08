Mosman Oil and Gas (LON:MSMN) Stock Price Up 14%

Mosman Oil and Gas Limited (LON:MSMN – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 14% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 0.05 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.05 ($0.00). Approximately 333,017,156 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 7% from the average daily volume of 311,861,375 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.04 ($0.00).

Mosman Oil and Gas Stock Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 0.04 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 0.02. The firm has a market capitalization of £6.29 million, a PE ratio of -0.56 and a beta of 1.02.

Mosman Oil and Gas Company Profile

Mosman Oil and Gas Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties in Australia and the United States. It holds a 100% interest in the Amadeus Basin in Central Australia; and owns interests in the Stanley, Livingston, Winters, Winters-2, Greater Stanley, Arkoma, and Cinnabar oil and gas producing assets.

