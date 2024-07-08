Critical Contrast: Sow Good (SOWG) & The Competition

Sow Good (NASDAQ:SOWG – Get Free Report) is one of 39 publicly-traded companies in the “Food & kindred products” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare Sow Good to related businesses based on the strength of its earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, risk, profitability, institutional ownership and dividends.

Volatility and Risk

Sow Good has a beta of 2.01, meaning that its stock price is 101% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sow Good’s peers have a beta of 0.97, meaning that their average stock price is 3% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Sow Good and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sow Good -4.21% -19.26% -6.42% Sow Good Competitors -30.56% -48.84% -12.26%

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sow Good 0 0 2 0 3.00 Sow Good Competitors 324 1315 1520 31 2.39

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Sow Good and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sow Good currently has a consensus price target of $23.00, indicating a potential upside of 4.40%. As a group, “Food & kindred products” companies have a potential upside of 12.97%. Given Sow Good’s peers higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Sow Good has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Sow Good and its peers revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Sow Good $16.07 million -$3.06 million -62.94 Sow Good Competitors $7.04 billion $640.38 million 0.99

Sow Good’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Sow Good. Sow Good is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

10.7% of Sow Good shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 49.0% of shares of all “Food & kindred products” companies are held by institutional investors. 62.3% of Sow Good shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 21.0% of shares of all “Food & kindred products” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Sow Good beats its peers on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

Sow Good Company Profile

Sow Good Inc. is engaged in producing nutritious products in the freeze-dried food industry. Sow Good Inc., formerly known as Black Ridge Oil and Gas Inc., is based in IRVING, Texas.

