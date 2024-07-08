Clontarf Energy (LON:CLON) Stock Price Down 7%

Shares of Clontarf Energy plc (LON:CLON – Get Free Report) dropped 7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 0.10 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.11 ($0.00). Approximately 85,315,133 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 30% from the average daily volume of 122,091,344 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.11 ($0.00).
Clontarf Energy Stock Performance
The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 0.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 0.04. The company has a market capitalization of £7.23 million, a PE ratio of -13.20 and a beta of 0.25.
About Clontarf Energy
Clontarf Energy plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas reserves and other related activities. It holds 60% interest in the Tano 2A Block covering an area of 1,532 square kilometers located in Ghana. The company also focuses on exploring and developing Bolivian salt-lakes.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Clontarf Energy
- Why is the Ex-Dividend Date Significant to Investors?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 7/1 – 7/5
- Stock Market Sectors: What Are They and How Many Are There?
- Constellation Brands Stock Q1 2025: Crushing Anheuser-Busch?
- Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Highs
- Qualcomm Stock Continues to Rise in the Face of Negative News
Receive News & Ratings for Clontarf Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clontarf Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.