MediaZest (LON:MDZ) Shares Down 3.2%

MediaZest plc (LON:MDZ – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 3.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 0.06 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.06 ($0.00). 4,963,576 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 29% from the average session volume of 7,028,524 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.06 ($0.00).

MediaZest Trading Down 3.2 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 0.06 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 0.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 205.81, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.22.

MediaZest Company Profile

MediaZest plc, through its subsidiaries, provides audio, visual, content management, and consumer interaction platform. The company's products include projection products, such as window projections, interactive projections onto walls and floors, building and projection mapping; virtual mannequin products; and hologram products.

