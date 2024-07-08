MediaZest (LON:MDZ) Shares Down 3.2%

MediaZest plc (LON:MDZ – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 3.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 0.06 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.06 ($0.00). 4,963,576 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 29% from the average session volume of 7,028,524 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.06 ($0.00).
MediaZest Trading Down 3.2 %
The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 0.06 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 0.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 205.81, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.22.
MediaZest Company Profile
MediaZest plc, through its subsidiaries, provides audio, visual, content management, and consumer interaction platform. The company's products include projection products, such as window projections, interactive projections onto walls and floors, building and projection mapping; virtual mannequin products; and hologram products.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than MediaZest
- 3 Grocery Stocks That Can Help Take a Bite Out of Inflation
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 7/1 – 7/5
- What is an Earnings Surprise?
- Constellation Brands Stock Q1 2025: Crushing Anheuser-Busch?
- How to Know if a Stock Pays Dividends and When They Are Paid Out
- Qualcomm Stock Continues to Rise in the Face of Negative News
Receive News & Ratings for MediaZest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MediaZest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.