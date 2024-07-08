Critical Survey: The Baldwin Insurance Group (NASDAQ:BWIN) & QDM International (OTCMKTS:QDMI)

The Baldwin Insurance Group (NASDAQ:BWIN – Get Free Report) and QDM International (OTCMKTS:QDMI – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership and risk.

Volatility and Risk

The Baldwin Insurance Group has a beta of 1.58, suggesting that its stock price is 58% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, QDM International has a beta of 6.62, suggesting that its stock price is 562% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for The Baldwin Insurance Group and QDM International, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score The Baldwin Insurance Group 0 0 1 1 3.50 QDM International 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

The Baldwin Insurance Group presently has a consensus price target of $42.50, suggesting a potential upside of 16.57%. Given The Baldwin Insurance Group’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe The Baldwin Insurance Group is more favorable than QDM International.

This table compares The Baldwin Insurance Group and QDM International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets The Baldwin Insurance Group -4.29% 9.21% 2.82% QDM International 25.82% 62.31% 31.23%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

70.4% of The Baldwin Insurance Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 20.1% of The Baldwin Insurance Group shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 58.9% of QDM International shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares The Baldwin Insurance Group and QDM International’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio The Baldwin Insurance Group $1.27 billion 3.38 -$90.14 million ($0.92) -39.63 QDM International $6.37 million 55.38 $40,000.00 $0.13 9.24

QDM International has lower revenue, but higher earnings than The Baldwin Insurance Group. The Baldwin Insurance Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than QDM International, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

QDM International beats The Baldwin Insurance Group on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About The Baldwin Insurance Group

The Baldwin Insurance Group, Inc. operates as an independent insurance distribution firm that delivers insurance and risk management solutions in the United States. It operates through three segments: Insurance Advisory Solutions; Underwriting, Capacity & Technology Solutions; and Mainstreet Insurance Solutions. The Insurance Advisory Solutions segment provides commercial risk management, employee benefits, and private risk management solutions for businesses and high-net-worth individuals, as well as their families. The Underwriting, Capacity & Technology Solutions segment offers Future platform, that manufactures technology-enabled insurance products suite comprises personal, commercial, and specialty lines; specialty wholesale broker business that delivers professionals, individuals, and niche industry businesses; and reinsurance brokerage services. The Mainstreet Insurance Solutions segment provides personal insurance, commercial insurance, and life and health solutions to individuals and businesses in communities. The company was formerly known as BRP Group, Inc. and changed its name to The Baldwin Insurance Group, Inc. in May 2024. The Baldwin Insurance Group, Inc. was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Tampa, Florida.

About QDM International

QDM International Inc. operates as an insurance brokerage company primarily in Hong Kong. The company offers life and medical insurance, such as individual life insurance; and general insurance, including automobile, commercial property, and liability and homeowner insurance. It also operates as a mandatory provident fund intermediary; and provides assistance on account opening and related services under mandatory provident fund and occupational retirement schemes ordinance schemes. The company is based in Tsim Sha Tsui, Hong Kong.

