Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) Shares Purchased by State of Michigan Retirement System

State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its holdings in Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN – Free Report) by 2.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,908 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Nordstrom were worth $485,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Personal CFO Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of Nordstrom by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 11,882 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 636 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Nordstrom by 33.1% in the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,648 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 659 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. boosted its position in shares of Nordstrom by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 18,604 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 802 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Nordstrom by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 17,097 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 1,053 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of Nordstrom by 26.9% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 6,824 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 1,448 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.73% of the company’s stock.

Nordstrom Price Performance

Shares of Nordstrom stock opened at $21.83 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.13. Nordstrom, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.88 and a twelve month high of $23.54. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $21.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.70. The firm has a market cap of $3.57 billion, a PE ratio of 11.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 2.62.

Nordstrom Announces Dividend

Nordstrom ( NYSE:JWN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.16). Nordstrom had a negative net margin of 1.35% and a negative return on equity of 26.45%. The business had revenue of $3.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.07 EPS. Nordstrom’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Nordstrom, Inc. will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 4th were paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 4th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.48%. Nordstrom’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.53%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Nordstrom from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Bank of America raised their target price on Nordstrom from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $19.00 target price on shares of Nordstrom in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Barclays raised their target price on Nordstrom from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their target price on Nordstrom from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Nordstrom currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.42.

Nordstrom Company Profile

Nordstrom, Inc, a fashion retailer, provides apparels, shoes, beauty, accessories, and home goods for women, men, young adults, and children. It offers a range of brand-name and private-label merchandise through various channels, such as Nordstrom branded stores and online at Nordstrom.com; Nordstrom.ca; Nordstrom stores; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstrom Locals; ASOS; Nordstromrack.com; mobile application; and clearance stores under the Last Chance name.

