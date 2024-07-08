Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Cuts Holdings in GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. decreased its position in shares of GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY – Free Report) by 7.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 356,011 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 29,773 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.25% of GoDaddy worth $42,251,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd grew its position in shares of GoDaddy by 0.9% during the first quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 12,030 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,427,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC grew its position in GoDaddy by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 41,923 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,451,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in GoDaddy by 102.3% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 263 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC grew its position in GoDaddy by 30.8% in the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 637 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in GoDaddy by 27.4% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 730 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.28% of the company’s stock.

GoDaddy Stock Performance

GoDaddy stock opened at $143.98 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $136.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $121.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.15, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.55. GoDaddy Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $69.18 and a fifty-two week high of $145.36. The company has a market capitalization of $20.54 billion, a PE ratio of 11.96 and a beta of 1.14.

Insider Buying and Selling

GoDaddy ( NYSE:GDDY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.08. GoDaddy had a net margin of 40.38% and a negative return on equity of 186.09%. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that GoDaddy Inc. will post 4.82 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CAO Nick Daddario sold 523 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.09, for a total value of $72,221.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 22,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,129,947.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other GoDaddy news, Director Leah Sweet sold 1,000 shares of GoDaddy stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.59, for a total value of $141,590.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,602,374.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Nick Daddario sold 523 shares of GoDaddy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.09, for a total transaction of $72,221.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 22,666 shares in the company, valued at $3,129,947.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 50,071 shares of company stock valued at $6,875,606 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on GDDY. Citigroup lifted their price target on GoDaddy from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Barclays lifted their price target on GoDaddy from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Raymond James started coverage on GoDaddy in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of GoDaddy from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of GoDaddy from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, GoDaddy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.92.

About GoDaddy

GoDaddy Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Applications and Commerce, and Core Platform. The Applications and Commerce segment provides applications products, including Websites + Marketing, a mobile-optimized online tool that enables customers to build websites and e-commerce enabled online stores; and Managed WordPress, a streamlined and optimized website building that allows customers to easily build and manage a faster WordPress site; Managed WooCommerce Stores to sell anything and anywhere online; and marketing tools and services, such as GoDaddy Studio mobile application, search engine optimization, Meta and Google My Business, and email and social media marketing designed to help businesses acquire and engage customers and create content.

