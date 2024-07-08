Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,868,663 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 19,083 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery were worth $42,503,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC grew its position in Warner Bros. Discovery by 27.4% in the 1st quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 32,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 7,079 shares during the period. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 153,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,342,000 after acquiring an additional 2,578 shares during the last quarter. Sendero Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 62.0% during the 1st quarter. Sendero Wealth Management LLC now owns 347,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,036,000 after acquiring an additional 133,125 shares during the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 86.2% during the 1st quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 57,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $502,000 after acquiring an additional 26,636 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors own 59.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Warner Bros. Discovery alerts:

Warner Bros. Discovery Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of WBD stock opened at $7.21 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.90. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.94 and a 52 week high of $14.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market cap of $17.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.81 and a beta of 1.49.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Warner Bros. Discovery ( NASDAQ:WBD Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.16). Warner Bros. Discovery had a negative return on equity of 6.58% and a negative net margin of 7.45%. The business had revenue of $9.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.18 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. will post -0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp upgraded shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $8.50 price target on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities upgraded shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $7.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a research note on Friday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Warner Bros. Discovery currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.82.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Warner Bros. Discovery

Warner Bros. Discovery Profile

(Free Report)

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Studios, Network, and DTC. The Studios segment produces and releases feature films for initial exhibition in theaters; produces and licenses television programs to its networks and third parties and direct-to-consumer services; distributes films and television programs to various third parties and internal television; and offers streaming services and distribution through the home entertainment market, themed experience licensing, and interactive gaming.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WBD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Warner Bros. Discovery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Warner Bros. Discovery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.