Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lowered its stake in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 299,596 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 6,832 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned about 0.27% of Quest Diagnostics worth $39,879,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 218 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Alaska Permanent Fund Corp increased its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 79.3% in the 4th quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 242 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.06% of the company’s stock.

Quest Diagnostics Price Performance

Shares of DGX stock opened at $140.45 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The company has a market capitalization of $15.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.90, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $139.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $133.84. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a one year low of $119.59 and a one year high of $145.62.

Quest Diagnostics Dividend Announcement

Quest Diagnostics ( NYSE:DGX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The medical research company reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.18. Quest Diagnostics had a net margin of 9.11% and a return on equity of 15.52%. The firm had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.04 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 8.79 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 8th will be given a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 8th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.14%. Quest Diagnostics’s payout ratio is presently 40.38%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on DGX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $152.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $138.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $145.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $147.15.

Insider Transactions at Quest Diagnostics

In related news, SVP Karthik Kuppusamy sold 1,760 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $246,400.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 13,435 shares in the company, valued at $1,880,900. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Quest Diagnostics Company Profile

(Free Report)

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

See Also

