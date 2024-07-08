Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL) Shares Sold by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. trimmed its holdings in Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL – Free Report) by 0.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,367,105 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,530 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Carnival Co. & were worth $38,678,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Silverlake Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Carnival Co. & by 43.3% during the 1st quarter. Silverlake Wealth Management LLC now owns 62,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,029,000 after buying an additional 19,012 shares during the period. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Carnival Co. & by 16.9% during the 1st quarter. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC now owns 76,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,245,000 after buying an additional 11,000 shares during the period. SteelPeak Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Carnival Co. & during the 1st quarter worth about $1,317,000. Deltec Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Carnival Co. & during the 1st quarter worth about $9,251,000. Finally, Richardson Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Carnival Co. & during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. 67.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have issued reports on CCL. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Carnival Co. & from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Carnival Co. & from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. UBS Group upped their target price on Carnival Co. & from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Carnival Co. & in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on Carnival Co. & from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.83.

Shares of Carnival Co. & stock opened at $17.21 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.48 and a beta of 2.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $15.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.08. Carnival Co. & plc has a 12-month low of $10.84 and a 12-month high of $19.74.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, June 25th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $5.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.68 billion. Carnival Co. & had a return on equity of 15.22% and a net margin of 3.86%. The company’s revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.31) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Carnival Co. & plc will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Carnival Corporation & plc engages in the provision of leisure travel services in North America, Australia, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: NAA Cruise Operations, Europe Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Other. It operates port destinations, private islands, and a solar park, as well as owns and operates hotels, lodges, glass-domed railcars, and motor coaches.

