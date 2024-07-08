State of Michigan Retirement System Buys 6,800 Shares of Sotera Health (NASDAQ:SHC)

State of Michigan Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Sotera Health (NASDAQ:SHC – Free Report) by 28.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 30,500 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,800 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Sotera Health were worth $366,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of SHC. Quest Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Sotera Health during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $139,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD purchased a new position in Sotera Health during the 4th quarter valued at $177,000. Sierra Summit Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Sotera Health during the 4th quarter valued at $194,000. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Sotera Health during the 4th quarter valued at $208,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in Sotera Health during the 4th quarter valued at $243,000. Institutional investors own 91.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SHC stock opened at $11.75 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.84 and a beta of 2.06. Sotera Health has a twelve month low of $10.71 and a twelve month high of $19.40. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.29.

Sotera Health ( NASDAQ:SHC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $248.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $254.73 million. Sotera Health had a return on equity of 48.47% and a net margin of 5.09%. On average, analysts predict that Sotera Health will post 0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SHC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Sotera Health in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Sotera Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $15.50 in a report on Monday, March 25th. Citigroup upgraded Sotera Health from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $16.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on Sotera Health from $19.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.92.

Sotera Health Company engages in the provision of sterilization, lab testing, and advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Sterigenics, Nordion, and Nelson Labs. It provides mission-critical end-to-end sterilization services, including gamma and electron beam irradiation, and ethylene oxide processing, as well as designs, installs, and maintains gamma irradiation systems.

