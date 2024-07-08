Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Has $40.49 Million Position in Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. cut its stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS – Free Report) by 1.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 628,788 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 11,448 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.34% of Equity LifeStyle Properties worth $40,494,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 59,874 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,224,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Donoghue Forlines LLC increased its stake in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Donoghue Forlines LLC now owns 7,195 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $508,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S increased its stake in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 3,920 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $277,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 40.5% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 631 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Naviter Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 1.6% in the first quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC now owns 12,404 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $805,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. 97.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ELS stock opened at $64.00 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.03 and a quick ratio of 0.03. Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. has a 52-week low of $59.82 and a 52-week high of $74.04. The company has a 50-day moving average of $63.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $65.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.77.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.477 per share. This represents a $1.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. Equity LifeStyle Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 104.37%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ELS. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from $72.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from $78.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 26th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Equity LifeStyle Properties has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.85.

We are a self-administered, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) with headquarters in Chicago. As of January 29, 2024, we own or have an interest in 451 properties in 35 states and British Columbia consisting of 172,465 sites.

