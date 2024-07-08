Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Has $41.85 Million Stock Holdings in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. cut its position in shares of Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 106,804 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 2,325 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Carlisle Companies were worth $41,851,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CSL. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Carlisle Companies by 15.1% during the 3rd quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 19,246 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $4,988,000 after purchasing an additional 2,523 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Carlisle Companies by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,578,221 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $668,430,000 after purchasing an additional 90,597 shares during the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Carlisle Companies by 16.0% during the 3rd quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 196,773 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $51,015,000 after purchasing an additional 27,198 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its stake in Carlisle Companies by 899.2% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 38,119 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $9,883,000 after buying an additional 34,304 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC grew its stake in Carlisle Companies by 33.2% in the 3rd quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 6,582 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,706,000 after buying an additional 1,640 shares during the last quarter. 89.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Carlisle Companies alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of Carlisle Companies from $375.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Carlisle Companies in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $455.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Carlisle Companies from $435.00 to $465.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Carlisle Companies from $412.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Carlisle Companies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $416.00.

Carlisle Companies Stock Performance

NYSE CSL opened at $406.95 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $412.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $369.72. Carlisle Companies Incorporated has a 12-month low of $235.79 and a 12-month high of $430.21. The company has a quick ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a market capitalization of $19.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.90.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The conglomerate reported $3.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.74 by $0.98. Carlisle Companies had a net margin of 17.13% and a return on equity of 30.41%. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $993.06 million. Analysts anticipate that Carlisle Companies Incorporated will post 19.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Carlisle Companies Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 20th were issued a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 17th. Carlisle Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.71%.

Insider Transactions at Carlisle Companies

In other news, CEO D Christian Koch sold 54,927 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $420.06, for a total transaction of $23,072,635.62. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 86,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,399,039.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, VP David W. Smith sold 2,037 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $405.58, for a total value of $826,166.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,149,413.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO D Christian Koch sold 54,927 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $420.06, for a total transaction of $23,072,635.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 86,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,399,039.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 58,059 shares of company stock valued at $24,334,065. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Carlisle Companies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a manufacturer and supplier of building envelope products and solutions in the United States, Europe, North America, Asia and the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Carlisle Construction Materials and Carlisle Weatherproofing Technologies.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Carlisle Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carlisle Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.