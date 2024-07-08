Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 26,586 Shares of BILL Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of BILL Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL – Free Report) by 4.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 590,948 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,586 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in BILL were worth $40,610,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BILL. Coatue Management LLC purchased a new position in BILL during the 4th quarter worth $163,218,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in BILL during the 4th quarter worth $95,702,000. Contour Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in BILL during the 4th quarter worth $49,509,000. Gotham Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in BILL by 14,421.8% during the 4th quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 508,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,481,000 after purchasing an additional 504,907 shares during the period. Finally, Jackson Square Partners LLC increased its holdings in BILL by 92.1% during the 4th quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 974,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,472,000 after purchasing an additional 467,111 shares during the period. 97.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BILL has been the topic of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on BILL from $95.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 29th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on BILL from $95.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 12th. BNP Paribas upgraded BILL from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of BILL in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on BILL from $74.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.78.

BILL Stock Performance

Shares of BILL opened at $52.68 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $53.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $63.84. BILL Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $45.90 and a one year high of $139.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.63. The stock has a market cap of $5.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -66.68 and a beta of 1.61.

BILL (NYSE:BILL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.17. BILL had a positive return on equity of 0.98% and a negative net margin of 4.21%. The company had revenue of $323.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $305.23 million. As a group, research analysts predict that BILL Holdings, Inc. will post -0.19 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other BILL news, SVP Germaine Cota sold 642 shares of BILL stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.59, for a total transaction of $33,120.78. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $312,480.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Rajesh A. Aji sold 2,616 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.60, for a total value of $134,985.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 9,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $470,901.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Germaine Cota sold 642 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.59, for a total value of $33,120.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $312,480.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

BILL Profile

(Free Report)

BILL Holdings, Inc provides financial automation software for small and midsize businesses worldwide. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments, and spend management products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, eliminate expense reports, manage cash flows, and improve office efficiency.

