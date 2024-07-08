Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 553,221 Shares of Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. reduced its stake in Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP – Free Report) by 13.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,614,786 shares of the company’s stock after selling 553,221 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned 0.22% of Snap worth $41,498,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. NBC Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of Snap by 2,580.4% in the fourth quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 1,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,445 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of Snap by 161.6% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,708 shares during the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Snap in the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Snap in the 4th quarter worth approximately $73,000. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Snap by 108.7% in the 4th quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 4,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 2,506 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Snap alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SNAP has been the topic of several recent research reports. TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of Snap from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Snap from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Snap from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Snap from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Snap from $13.50 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Snap has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.82.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Snap news, CAO Rebecca Morrow sold 8,913 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.91, for a total transaction of $141,805.83. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 483,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,696,351.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CAO Rebecca Morrow sold 8,913 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.91, for a total value of $141,805.83. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 483,743 shares in the company, valued at $7,696,351.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Evan Spiegel sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.35, for a total transaction of $2,152,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,477,844 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,907,061.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,372,583 shares of company stock valued at $19,934,275 in the last ninety days.

Snap Stock Up 4.0 %

Shares of NYSE SNAP opened at $16.38 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.14. The company has a market capitalization of $26.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.22 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 3.76 and a quick ratio of 3.76. Snap Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.28 and a 1 year high of $17.90.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. Snap had a negative net margin of 26.99% and a negative return on equity of 46.62%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Snap Inc. will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Snap Profile

(Free Report)

Snap Inc operates as a technology company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a visual messaging application with various tabs, such as camera, visual messaging, snap map, stories, and spotlight that enable people to communicate visually through short videos and images.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Snap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snap and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.