Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 1,801 Shares of NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lessened its stake in shares of NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 577,394 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,801 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in NRG Energy were worth $39,084,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in NRG Energy by 885.4% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 237,444 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $16,073,000 after acquiring an additional 213,347 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of NRG Energy by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 31,040 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,383 shares in the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NRG Energy in the 1st quarter worth $1,344,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of NRG Energy by 209.6% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,938 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 1,312 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of NRG Energy by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 23,267 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,575,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.72% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on NRG shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on NRG Energy from $73.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on NRG Energy from $70.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on NRG Energy from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on NRG Energy from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.00.

NRG Energy Trading Down 2.8 %

Shares of NRG Energy stock opened at $77.16 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.93 and a beta of 1.07. NRG Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.97 and a fifty-two week high of $87.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.61, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $79.88 and a 200 day moving average of $66.47.

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.12). NRG Energy had a return on equity of 42.60% and a net margin of 5.76%. The firm had revenue of $7.43 billion for the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that NRG Energy, Inc. will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current year.

NRG Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 1st were paid a dividend of $0.4075 per share. This represents a $1.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 30th. NRG Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.09%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other NRG Energy news, insider Rasesh M. Patel sold 24,546 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.41, for a total transaction of $2,047,381.86. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 266,064 shares in the company, valued at $22,192,398.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.61% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NRG Energy Profile

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy and home services company in the United States and Canada. It operates through Texas; East; West/Services/Other; Vivint Smart Home; and Corporate Activities segments. The company produces and sells electricity generated using coal, oil, solar, and battery storage; natural gas; and a cloud-based home platform, including hardware, software, sales, installation, customer service, technical support, and professional monitoring solutions.

Further Reading

