Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) Shares Sold by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. trimmed its stake in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV – Free Report) by 0.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 380,576 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,067 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Live Nation Entertainment were worth $40,254,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in LYV. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment in the fourth quarter worth $248,139,000. Cantillon Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Live Nation Entertainment by 146.6% in the fourth quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC now owns 2,746,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,632,749 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in Live Nation Entertainment by 104.2% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,189,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,268,000 after purchasing an additional 606,743 shares during the last quarter. Kodai Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Live Nation Entertainment in the fourth quarter valued at $44,340,000. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its stake in Live Nation Entertainment by 2,723.0% in the fourth quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 428,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,129,000 after purchasing an additional 413,545 shares during the last quarter. 74.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE LYV opened at $95.34 on Monday. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a 1-year low of $76.48 and a 1-year high of $107.24. The business has a 50-day moving average of $93.61 and a 200-day moving average of $94.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.83, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The company has a market capitalization of $21.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.80, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.34.

Live Nation Entertainment ( NYSE:LYV Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.32). Live Nation Entertainment had a return on equity of 90.67% and a net margin of 2.22%. The company had revenue of $3.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.25) EPS. Live Nation Entertainment’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. will post 1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on LYV shares. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. TD Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $108.00 target price on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Redburn Atlantic raised Live Nation Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $114.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on Live Nation Entertainment from $119.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.58.

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company worldwide. It operates through Concerts, Ticketing, and Sponsorship & Advertising segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues. This segment operates and manages music venues; produces music festivals; creates and streams associated content; and offers management and other services to artists.

