Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Grows Stake in Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR – Free Report) by 1.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 451,655 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,861 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned about 0.27% of Pentair worth $38,589,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PNR. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in Pentair by 82.4% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 341 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC grew its stake in Pentair by 112.7% during the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 402 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Pentair by 24.6% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 876 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in Pentair during the 4th quarter valued at about $69,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its stake in Pentair by 88.7% during the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,015 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Pentair alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Jerome O. Pedretti sold 24,747 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.45, for a total value of $2,089,884.15. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 38,538 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,254,534.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PNR. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Pentair from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Pentair in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $86.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $91.00 price target on shares of Pentair in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of Pentair from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Pentair from $103.00 to $99.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.71.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on PNR

Pentair Price Performance

Pentair stock opened at $74.39 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $12.35 billion, a PE ratio of 19.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.21. Pentair plc has a 52-week low of $57.18 and a 52-week high of $85.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company’s 50 day moving average is $79.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.78.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. Pentair had a net margin of 15.30% and a return on equity of 20.16%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.91 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Pentair plc will post 4.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pentair Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 19th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. Pentair’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.47%.

About Pentair

(Free Report)

Pentair plc provides various water solutions in the United States, Western Europe, China, Eastern Europe, Latin America, the Middle East, Southeast Asia, Australia, Canada, and Japan. The company operates through three segments: Flow, Water Solutions, and Pool. The Flow segment designs, manufactures, and sells fluid treatment and pump products and systems, including pressure vessels, gas recovery solutions, membrane bioreactors, wastewater reuse systems and advanced membrane filtration, separation systems, water disposal pumps, water supply pumps, fluid transfer pumps, turbine pumps, solid handling pumps, and agricultural spray nozzles for fluid delivery, ion exchange, desalination, food and beverage, separation technologies in the oil and gas industry, residential and municipal wells, water treatment, wastewater solids handling, pressure boosting, circulation and transfer, fire suppression, flood control, agricultural irrigation, and crop spray in residential, commercial, and industrial markets.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PNR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pentair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pentair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.