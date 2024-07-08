Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) Stock Position Raised by State of Michigan Retirement System

State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM – Free Report) by 2.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,474 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Columbia Sportswear were worth $688,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 76.2% during the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 451 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 11,725.0% during the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 473 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 469 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 79.6% during the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 616 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Columbia Sportswear during the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Columbia Sportswear during the 1st quarter valued at about $64,000. Institutional investors own 47.76% of the company’s stock.

Columbia Sportswear Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:COLM opened at $76.16 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $82.12 and a 200-day moving average of $80.07. The firm has a market cap of $4.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.58, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.94. Columbia Sportswear has a twelve month low of $66.01 and a twelve month high of $87.23.

Columbia Sportswear Announces Dividend

Columbia Sportswear ( NASDAQ:COLM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The textile maker reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $769.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $740.62 million. Columbia Sportswear had a net margin of 7.20% and a return on equity of 13.98%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.74 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Columbia Sportswear will post 3.86 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 16th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 15th. Columbia Sportswear’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.27%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Columbia Sportswear from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Columbia Sportswear from $75.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.75.

Insider Activity at Columbia Sportswear

In related news, Director Sabrina Simmons sold 523 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.70, for a total transaction of $42,729.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $529,661.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Jim A. Swanson sold 7,199 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.50, for a total value of $557,922.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 9,423 shares in the company, valued at approximately $730,282.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Sabrina Simmons sold 523 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.70, for a total transaction of $42,729.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $529,661.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 44.70% of the company’s stock.

About Columbia Sportswear

Columbia Sportswear Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and distributes outdoor, active, and everyday lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment in the United States, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Canada. The company provides apparel, accessories, and equipment for hiking, trail running, snow, fishing, hunting, mountaineering, climbing, skiing and snowboarding, trail, and outdoor activities.

