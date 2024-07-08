State of Michigan Retirement System Buys 300 Shares of NorthWestern Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:NWE)

State of Michigan Retirement System increased its stake in NorthWestern Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:NWE – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,028 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in NorthWestern Energy Group were worth $765,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NWE. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of NorthWestern Energy Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,257,000. River Road Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of NorthWestern Energy Group by 35.0% in the fourth quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 2,168,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,341,000 after purchasing an additional 562,548 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of NorthWestern Energy Group by 188.1% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 335,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,080,000 after purchasing an additional 219,145 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of NorthWestern Energy Group by 5.9% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,816,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,402,000 after purchasing an additional 211,296 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in NorthWestern Energy Group by 27.4% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 968,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,264,000 after acquiring an additional 208,326 shares during the last quarter. 96.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NorthWestern Energy Group Stock Performance

NYSE:NWE opened at $48.99 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a PE ratio of 15.17 and a beta of 0.45. NorthWestern Energy Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $45.97 and a fifty-two week high of $58.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.89. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $50.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.74.

NorthWestern Energy Group Dividend Announcement

NorthWestern Energy Group ( NYSE:NWE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by ($0.30). NorthWestern Energy Group had a return on equity of 7.31% and a net margin of 13.62%. The business had revenue of $475.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $471.60 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.05 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that NorthWestern Energy Group, Inc. will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th were paid a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.31%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. NorthWestern Energy Group’s payout ratio is 80.50%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have commented on NWE. StockNews.com upgraded shares of NorthWestern Energy Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of NorthWestern Energy Group from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of NorthWestern Energy Group from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NorthWestern Energy Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.86.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Bobbi L. Schroeppel sold 1,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.75, for a total value of $68,512.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 31,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,614,560.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other NorthWestern Energy Group news, Director Britt E. Ide sold 687 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.30, for a total transaction of $35,243.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $545,832. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Bobbi L. Schroeppel sold 1,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.75, for a total value of $68,512.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 31,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,614,560.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,602 shares of company stock valued at $183,805 over the last quarter. 0.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NorthWestern Energy Group Profile

(Free Report)

NorthWestern Energy Group, Inc provides electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and various industrial customers. It generates, purchases, transmits, and distributes electricity; and produces, purchases, stores, transmits, and distributes natural gas, as well as owns municipal franchises to provide natural gas service in the communities.

See Also

