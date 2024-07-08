State of Michigan Retirement System Acquires 600 Shares of Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO)

State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,380 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Grocery Outlet were worth $702,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in shares of Grocery Outlet by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 9,342,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,871,000 after purchasing an additional 199,926 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Grocery Outlet by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,273,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,001,000 after purchasing an additional 101,056 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Grocery Outlet by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 4,926,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,814,000 after purchasing an additional 216,257 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Grocery Outlet by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,940,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,270,000 after purchasing an additional 406,824 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Grocery Outlet by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,749,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,115,000 after purchasing an additional 264,501 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Grocery Outlet alerts:

Grocery Outlet Stock Up 2.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:GO opened at $22.01 on Monday. Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. has a 52 week low of $19.73 and a 52 week high of $36.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 1.25. The company’s fifty day moving average is $22.11 and its 200-day moving average is $25.02. The company has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a PE ratio of 34.39, a P/E/G ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 0.09.

Insider Activity

Grocery Outlet ( NASDAQ:GO Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.10). Grocery Outlet had a net margin of 1.60% and a return on equity of 5.46%. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Erik D. Ragatz bought 100,000 shares of Grocery Outlet stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $20.91 per share, for a total transaction of $2,091,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 429,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,986,804.35. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Grocery Outlet news, Director John E. Bachman purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $20.09 per share, with a total value of $200,900.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 25,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $519,768.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Erik D. Ragatz purchased 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $20.91 per share, with a total value of $2,091,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 429,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,986,804.35. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TD Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Grocery Outlet from $43.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their target price on shares of Grocery Outlet from $37.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Roth Mkm dropped their target price on shares of Grocery Outlet from $27.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Grocery Outlet from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Grocery Outlet from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.90.

View Our Latest Report on GO

About Grocery Outlet

(Free Report)

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. operates as a retailer of consumables and fresh products sold through independently operated stores in the United States. Its stores offer products in various categories, such as dairy and deli, produce, floral, fresh meat, seafood products, grocery, general merchandise, health and beauty care, frozen food, beer and wine, and ethnic products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Grocery Outlet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grocery Outlet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.