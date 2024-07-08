State of Michigan Retirement System Boosts Stake in LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN)

State of Michigan Retirement System grew its position in shares of LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN – Free Report) by 2.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,211 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in LivaNova were worth $739,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LIVN. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of LivaNova by 28.0% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 64,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,386,000 after buying an additional 13,998 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of LivaNova by 96.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 916,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,471,000 after buying an additional 449,136 shares during the last quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of LivaNova in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $7,932,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its stake in shares of LivaNova by 93.6% in the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 18,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $971,000 after buying an additional 8,879 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of LivaNova by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,770,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,612,000 after buying an additional 100,133 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.64% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Daniel Jeffrey Moore sold 56,623 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.11, for a total transaction of $3,403,608.53. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,655,068.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on LIVN. StockNews.com upgraded LivaNova from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 price target on shares of LivaNova in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on LivaNova from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on LivaNova from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $66.20.

LivaNova Stock Performance

Shares of LIVN opened at $52.47 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $54.30. The company has a current ratio of 3.17, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. LivaNova PLC has a 12 month low of $42.75 and a 12 month high of $64.47. The company has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -87.45 and a beta of 0.99.

LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $294.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $278.17 million. LivaNova had a positive return on equity of 13.59% and a negative net margin of 2.68%. The company’s revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.43 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that LivaNova PLC will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About LivaNova

LivaNova PLC, a medical device company, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells therapeutic solutions worldwide. The company operates through Cardiopulmonary, Neuromodulation, and Advanced Circulatory Support segments. The Cardiopulmonary segment develops, produces, and sells cardiopulmonary products, including oxygenators, heart-lung machines, autotransfusion systems, perfusion tubing systems, cannulae, connect, and other related products.

Featured Articles

