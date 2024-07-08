The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG) Shares Purchased by State of Michigan Retirement System

State of Michigan Retirement System increased its stake in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 10,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 300 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Scotts Miracle-Gro were worth $768,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its position in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 18,313 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,167,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 135.2% in the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 334 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its holdings in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 7,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $446,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 21.8% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,991 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in Scotts Miracle-Gro in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. 74.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE SMG opened at $62.71 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $66.85 and a 200-day moving average of $65.14. The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company has a 52-week low of $43.67 and a 52-week high of $77.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.56 billion, a PE ratio of -10.05 and a beta of 1.76.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Dividend Announcement

Scotts Miracle-Gro ( NYSE:SMG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $3.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.33 by $0.36. Scotts Miracle-Gro had a negative net margin of 10.14% and a negative return on equity of 20.97%. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.78 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Investors of record on Friday, May 24th were given a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 23rd. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.21%. Scotts Miracle-Gro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -42.31%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Scotts Miracle-Gro from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Scotts Miracle-Gro from $85.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Truist Financial cut shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Friday, April 5th. StockNews.com raised shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Scotts Miracle-Gro has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Hagedorn Partnership, L.P. sold 31,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.67, for a total transaction of $2,159,770.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,746,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $957,684,656.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 26.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Profile

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells products for lawn, garden care, and indoor and hydroponic gardening in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. The company provides lawn care products, comprising lawn fertilizers, grass seed products, spreaders, and other durable products, as well as lawn-related weed, pest, and disease control products; and gardening and landscape products, which include water-soluble and continuous-release plant foods, potting mixes, garden soils, mulches and ground cover products, plant-related pest and disease control products, organic garden products, and live goods and seeding solutions.

