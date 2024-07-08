Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC) Shares Bought by State of Michigan Retirement System

State of Michigan Retirement System raised its holdings in Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,807 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 100 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Visteon were worth $801,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Visteon by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,880,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,822,000 after acquiring an additional 49,010 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Visteon by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,155,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,360,000 after acquiring an additional 60,507 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Visteon by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 594,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,259,000 after acquiring an additional 20,649 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Visteon by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 571,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,416,000 after acquiring an additional 13,359 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Visteon by 18.6% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 421,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,148,000 after acquiring an additional 66,089 shares during the last quarter. 99.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Visteon alerts:

Visteon Stock Performance

Shares of Visteon stock opened at $107.78 on Monday. Visteon Co. has a 52 week low of $101.42 and a 52 week high of $159.87. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $109.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $114.10. The firm has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a PE ratio of 6.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Visteon ( NASDAQ:VC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.75 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $933.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $971.45 million. Visteon had a net margin of 12.60% and a return on equity of 53.49%. Visteon’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.25 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Visteon Co. will post 8.53 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on VC. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Visteon from $145.00 to $135.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Barclays raised Visteon from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $140.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on Visteon from $136.00 to $126.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Visteon from $108.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Visteon from $140.00 to $137.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $138.64.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on VC

About Visteon

(Free Report)

Visteon Corporation, an automotive technology company, designs, manufactures, and sells automotive electronics and connected car solutions for vehicle manufacturers worldwide. The company provides instrument clusters, including analog gauge clusters for 2-D and 3-D display-based devices; information displays that integrate a range of user interface technologies and graphics management capabilities, such as active privacy, TrueColor enhancement, local dimming, cameras, optics, haptic feedback, and light effects; and infotainment and connected car solutions, including scalable Android infotainment for seamless connectivity, as well as onboard artificial intelligence-based voice assistants with natural language understanding.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Visteon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visteon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.