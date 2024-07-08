State of Michigan Retirement System Boosts Holdings in Enovis Co. (NYSE:ENOV)

State of Michigan Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Enovis Co. (NYSE:ENOV – Free Report) by 2.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,202 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Enovis were worth $762,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tributary Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Enovis by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 338,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,131,000 after purchasing an additional 45,745 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP boosted its stake in Enovis by 17.6% during the 1st quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 588,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,737,000 after purchasing an additional 87,999 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in Enovis by 19.9% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Enovis during the 4th quarter worth $1,054,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd boosted its stake in Enovis by 175.5% during the 4th quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 34,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,913,000 after purchasing an additional 21,760 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ENOV opened at $44.84 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Enovis Co. has a 52 week low of $43.04 and a 52 week high of $66.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $48.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.89 and a beta of 1.92.

Enovis ( NYSE:ENOV Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.50. Enovis had a negative net margin of 4.51% and a positive return on equity of 3.98%. The firm had revenue of $516.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $505.62 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.44 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Enovis Co. will post 2.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ENOV has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Enovis from $70.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $82.00 target price on shares of Enovis in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Enovis in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $53.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.44.

Enovis Corporation operates as a medical technology company focus on developing clinically differentiated solutions worldwide. It also manufactures and distributes medical devices which are used for reconstructive surgery, rehabilitation, pain management, and physical therapy. The company operates through Prevention and Recovery, and Reconstructive segments.

