State of Michigan Retirement System Boosts Holdings in Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE)

State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its stake in Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE – Free Report) by 3.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,528 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Lumentum were worth $783,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of LITE. Ramirez Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lumentum in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in Lumentum during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its stake in Lumentum by 697.7% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,715 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in Lumentum by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 62,777 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,291,000 after purchasing an additional 8,174 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Lumentum by 75.0% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 10,065 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $528,000 after purchasing an additional 4,314 shares during the period. 94.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Lumentum alerts:

Lumentum Stock Performance

Shares of LITE opened at $55.35 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.52. The company has a quick ratio of 3.87, a current ratio of 5.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13. The company has a market capitalization of $3.74 billion, a PE ratio of -10.54, a P/E/G ratio of 45.09 and a beta of 0.88. Lumentum Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $35.35 and a 52-week high of $60.99.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Lumentum ( NASDAQ:LITE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The technology company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18). The business had revenue of $366.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $366.53 million. Lumentum had a negative net margin of 24.91% and a negative return on equity of 1.72%. Equities research analysts predict that Lumentum Holdings Inc. will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on LITE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Lumentum from $62.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Lumentum from $51.50 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Lumentum from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. B. Riley reduced their target price on shares of Lumentum from $41.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of Lumentum from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.25.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on LITE

About Lumentum

(Free Report)

Lumentum Holdings Inc manufactures and sells optical and photonic products in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments: Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers (Lasers). The OpComms segment offers components, modules, and subsystems that enable the transmission and transport of video, audio, and data over high-capacity fiber optic cables.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LITE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lumentum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lumentum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.