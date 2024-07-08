State of Michigan Retirement System Boosts Stock Position in PNM Resources, Inc. (NYSE:PNM)

State of Michigan Retirement System grew its stake in shares of PNM Resources, Inc. (NYSE:PNM – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,089 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in PNM Resources were worth $794,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Xponance Inc. lifted its position in shares of PNM Resources by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 12,598 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $524,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of PNM Resources by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of PNM Resources by 106.4% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 834 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of PNM Resources by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 87,139 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,625,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its holdings in shares of PNM Resources by 7.3% in the third quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 11,538 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $515,000 after purchasing an additional 784 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.68% of the company’s stock.

PNM opened at $36.23 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $3.27 billion, a PE ratio of 39.81 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. PNM Resources, Inc. has a 52 week low of $34.63 and a 52 week high of $45.94. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.44.

PNM Resources ( NYSE:PNM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.27). PNM Resources had a net margin of 4.38% and a return on equity of 9.91%. The firm had revenue of $436.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $531.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.55 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that PNM Resources, Inc. will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on PNM shares. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of PNM Resources in a report on Thursday, May 30th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of PNM Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of PNM Resources from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.40.

PNM Resources, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electricity and electric services in the United States. It operates through Public Service Company of New Mexico (PNM) and Texas-New Mexico Power Company (TNMP) segments. The PNM segment engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity.

