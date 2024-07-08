State of Michigan Retirement System Buys 300 Shares of Crane NXT, Co. (NYSE:CXT)

State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Crane NXT, Co. (NYSE:CXT – Free Report) by 2.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 11,872 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Crane NXT were worth $735,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Crane NXT during the third quarter worth about $306,517,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Crane NXT by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,235,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,254,000 after purchasing an additional 49,106 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Crane NXT during the fourth quarter worth about $66,550,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Crane NXT by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 983,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,926,000 after purchasing an additional 85,876 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Crane NXT by 8,855.4% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 705,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,132,000 after purchasing an additional 697,808 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.49% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Crane NXT from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Northland Securities started coverage on shares of Crane NXT in a research report on Monday, April 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $91.00 price objective on the stock.

Crane NXT Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CXT opened at $56.90 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $61.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.82. Crane NXT, Co. has a 52 week low of $48.42 and a 52 week high of $64.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 2.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.25 billion, a PE ratio of 17.95 and a beta of 1.34.

Crane NXT (NYSE:CXT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $313.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $311.72 million. Crane NXT had a net margin of 13.26% and a return on equity of 25.50%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.96 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Crane NXT, Co. will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Crane NXT Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st were issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 31st. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. Crane NXT’s payout ratio is 20.19%.

About Crane NXT

Crane NXT, Co operates as an industrial technology company that provides technology solutions to secure, detect, and authenticate customers' important assets. The company operates through Crane Payment Innovations and Crane Currency segments. The Crane Payment Innovations segment offers electronic equipment and associated software, as well as advanced automation solutions, processing systems, field service solutions, remote diagnostics, and productivity software solutions.

